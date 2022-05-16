Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $35.14 Million Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,263 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.87% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $35,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

