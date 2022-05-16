Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 30,872 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,403 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.66% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $36,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

