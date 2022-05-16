Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.