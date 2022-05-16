Scotiabank Trims Stantec (NYSE:STN) Target Price to C$72.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after buying an additional 1,676,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $67,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,496,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

