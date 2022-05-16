Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HI. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of HI stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $522,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 93.3% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 374,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

