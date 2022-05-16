Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.