HC Wainwright Cuts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $29.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETNB. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $2.64 on Thursday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 89bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in 89bio by 21.8% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in 89bio by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 485,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 477.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.