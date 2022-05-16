Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Rises By 36.5%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.