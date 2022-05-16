Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.01 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $25,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $135.63 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at $103,017,157.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,301 shares of company stock worth $9,618,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

