Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,363 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $24,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

