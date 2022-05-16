BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 39,344 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Schneider National worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

