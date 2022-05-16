Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Woodward worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 33.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $99.92 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.72 and a 1 year high of $129.57. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

