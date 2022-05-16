Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,694 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Fox Factory worth $25,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 59.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF opened at $83.16 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.51.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.