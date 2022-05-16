Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 12.79. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $39.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

