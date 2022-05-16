Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) to Sell

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAVM. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.22. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth about $2,281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PAVmed by 5,204.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 668,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PAVmed by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 372,980 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 329,471 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

