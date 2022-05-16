Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

PLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

