Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

