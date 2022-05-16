Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Buy

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRLD. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

