Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

REPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

REPL stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.29. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

