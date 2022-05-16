Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

