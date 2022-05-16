ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ScanSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $37.70 on Friday. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $965.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

