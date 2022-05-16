Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYCR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.49 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -28.11.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.