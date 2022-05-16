Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) to Sell

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

NASDAQ STER opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $23,413,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $18,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

