Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $136.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

