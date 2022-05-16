Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

STRL opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

