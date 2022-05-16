RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.94 on Friday. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.84.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

