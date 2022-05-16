Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $793.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

