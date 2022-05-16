RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RICK. StockNews.com downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $550.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.