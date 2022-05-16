Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,153,686.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

