Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of RNA stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

