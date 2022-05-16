ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

ACVA stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.16. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

