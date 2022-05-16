Critical Contrast: Astra Space (ASTR) versus Its Peers

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Astra Space to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Astra Space and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.50% -105.26% -7.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Astra Space and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 198 1026 1720 44 2.54

Astra Space currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.54%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s rivals have a beta of 3.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.49 Astra Space Competitors $3.48 billion $133.10 million 19.05

Astra Space’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Astra Space rivals beat Astra Space on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

