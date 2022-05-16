ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Lowered to $22.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.16.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,968,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,520 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.