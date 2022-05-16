Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

