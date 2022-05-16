Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Weyco Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Weyco Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

