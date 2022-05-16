Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

