Zacks Investment Research Upgrades vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTVT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

VTVT opened at $0.43 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -1.43.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.