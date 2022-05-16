Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 689,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHLR stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

