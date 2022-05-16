Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Increases By 73.5%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

