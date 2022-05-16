Citigroup Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $26.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,359,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.