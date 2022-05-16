Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Declines By 31.5%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

