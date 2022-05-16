Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

