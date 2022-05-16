Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $186.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.