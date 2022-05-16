Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMG. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 421.73% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 79,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

