X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) PT Lowered to $8.50 at HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.