Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.51 million, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.85. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

