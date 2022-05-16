MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 28.5% in April

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

YGMZ opened at $1.59 on Monday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of June 6, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 108 tractors and 76 trailers.

