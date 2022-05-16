Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Up 47.0% in April

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the April 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLO opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 15.85. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

