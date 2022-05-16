Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,450,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the April 15th total of 27,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

XELA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

