Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Grows By 44.3%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WISeKey International by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in WISeKey International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WISeKey International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

WKEY stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

WISeKey International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.